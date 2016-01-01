See All Cardiologists in Sequim, WA
Dr. Ranjini Krishnan, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ranjini Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sequim, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    840 N 5th Ave, Sequim, WA 98382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 565-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ranjini Krishnan, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740392703
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University WA
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Pittsburgh Mc-Shadyside
Residency
Medical Education
  • Kilpauk Med Coll
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krishnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

