Dr. Ranjit Cheriyan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Jefferson Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Taylor Nutrition Consulting LLC3930 Walnut St Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 204-4538
Tysons Corner Dialysis8391 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 160, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 827-0657
Virginia Nephrology Group1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 215, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 841-0707
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely thorough- initial visit was 1 1/2 hours. Listens & explains all aspects of care. A 12 out of rating of 10!
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Cheriyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheriyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheriyan has seen patients for Hypertension, Gout and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheriyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheriyan speaks Bengali.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheriyan.
