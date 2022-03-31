Dr. Ranjit Makar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjit Makar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjit Makar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-6437
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (424) 306-4000
South Hills Gastroenterology825 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 492-1162Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and very knowledgeable doctor. He may make you take endless tests but it’s all about getting to the truth. It’s best to have all that done to get the right treatment. I feel that he has helped me when no one else could.
About Dr. Ranjit Makar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
