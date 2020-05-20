Dr. Ranjit Pullarkat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullarkat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjit Pullarkat, MD
Dr. Ranjit Pullarkat, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Scnv1830 Town Center Dr Ste 102, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 512-5300
- Reston Hospital Center
Dr Pullarkat took excellent care of my dad during an emergency room visit that led to an overnight stay in the hospital. He kept the family updated and informed every step of the way, and his manner was gracious and kind.
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1972558377
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Baystate Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
Dr. Pullarkat speaks Spanish.
