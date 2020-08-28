Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Madera Community Hospital.
Cardiovascular Consultants Inc860 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 673-5955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Rajpal is an intelligent, compassionate, trustworthy Dr. He has been my cardiologist for 3 decades. I brought both parents, my brother and friends to him. He is a very humble man with a strong faith and he has also been in the TOP CARDIOLOGIST IN THE GLOBE, unbelievable accomplishment! Cher, Blondie who work in his office are kind, professional and I've not seen a task they could not handle.
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1427244557
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
- Perth Amboy Genl Hosp|Rajendra Hosp
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Madera Community Hospital
