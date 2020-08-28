Overview

Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Madera Community Hospital.



Dr. Rajpal works at Central Valley Cardiovascular in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.