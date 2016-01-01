Dr. Ranjita Sengupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sengupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjita Sengupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranjita Sengupta, MD
Dr. Ranjita Sengupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Nrs Med College University Of Calcutta Calcutta West Bengal India|University of Calcutta and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Sengupta's Office Locations
CASC Cardiology465 Union Ave Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-6449
Office745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 100, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-6448
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ranjita Sengupta, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1043368749
Education & Certifications
- Bayor College of Medicine|The Lankenau Hospital
- University of Connecticut Health Center|University of Connecticut Internal Medicine Residency Program
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Nrs Med College University Of Calcutta Calcutta West Bengal India|University of Calcutta
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sengupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sengupta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sengupta has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sengupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sengupta speaks Bengali and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sengupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sengupta.
