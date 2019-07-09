Dr. Ranjith Dissanayake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dissanayake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjith Dissanayake, MD
Dr. Ranjith Dissanayake, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Peradeniya and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, North Okaloosa Medical Center and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Dissanayake's Office Locations
Sacred Heart Cancer Center1545 Airport Blvd Ste 2000, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-6933
SHMOG - Crestview348 MEDCREST DR, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 682-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor he stayed with us till the end
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861475170
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital|Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University Of Peradeniya
- Hematology
Dr. Dissanayake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dissanayake accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dissanayake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dissanayake has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dissanayake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dissanayake speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dissanayake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dissanayake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dissanayake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dissanayake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.