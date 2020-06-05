Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnankutty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India|Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India, 2000-2006 and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Krishnankutty works at
Locations
Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway21208 Northwest Fwy Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 347-3947
Houston Surgical Group - Dotson Road13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 347-3946Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
I love his office and staff
About Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1720220205
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, 2016
- New York Medical College - General Surgery|New York Medical College at Metropolitan Hospital - General Surgery, 2015
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India|Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India, 2000-2006
- General Surgery
