Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Shetty works at Allergy and Asthma Clinic in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Weeki Wachee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    5307 Main St, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 841-8876
  2. 2
    Second Location
    6475 Oregon Jay Rd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 597-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Skin Testing and Screening

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Asthma
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053426791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

