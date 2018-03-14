Dr. Wijeratne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranjith Wijeratne, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjith Wijeratne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL and is affiliated with CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, Sanford Medical Center Bismarck and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Anemia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 350 W Country Club Rd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 624-4651
-
2
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2479
-
3
Pediatric Associates of Montgomery Ltd10600 Montgomery Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 853-9250
-
4
Sanford Medical Center Rehab300 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-6304
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated Dr. Wijeratne's professional, caring attitude toward a family member who needed continual care throughout his illness. Not an easy task while practicing in an underserved, rural area. Although the patient load must have been extremely difficult to coordinate, Wijeratne and his office worked diligently in following up with specialists in Dallas who were primarily involved with my family member's pre-transplant care. I absolutely recommend this doctor to anyone seeking medical care.
About Dr. Ranjith Wijeratne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376745356
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
