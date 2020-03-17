Overview

Dr. Ranjodh Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at BABICH SKIN CARE CENTER INC in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Port Placements or Replacements, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.