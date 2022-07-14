Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranju Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranju Singh, MD
Dr. Ranju Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Central Jersey Medicine and Geriatrics LLC601 Ewing St Ste A8, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In addition to providing outstanding one-stop care (medical exam and blood tests), Dr. Singh made sure I was called as soon as the test results were in from the lab. She's extremely patient and caring as well as exceptionally knowledgeable. Some reviewers have complained about Dr. Singh's staff, but my experience was first-rate in every way. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ranju Singh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1447308846
Education & Certifications
- SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.