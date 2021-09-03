Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD
Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL.
Dr. Wadhwa works at
Dr. Wadhwa's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of Treasure Coast, LLC1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste D16, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 800-7758
Heart and Family Health Institute - Port St Lucie1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At my first visit with Dr. Wadhwa I was introduced to her staff. The gentleman sitting at the front desk gave me papers to fill out and asked me if I needed any help. I was then introduced to the Doctor who made me feel very comfortable. I’ve been going there now for two years and highly recommend Dr. Wadhwa and her staff has always been warm and friendly.
About Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1659327419
Education & Certifications
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadhwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadhwa works at
Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.