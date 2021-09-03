See All Rheumatologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (63)
Map Pin Small Port St Lucie, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. 

Dr. Wadhwa works at Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of Treasure Coast, LLC in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wadhwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of Treasure Coast, LLC
    1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste D16, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 800-7758
  2. 2
    Heart and Family Health Institute - Port St Lucie
    1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 398-7928
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wadhwa?

    Sep 03, 2021
    At my first visit with Dr. Wadhwa I was introduced to her staff. The gentleman sitting at the front desk gave me papers to fill out and asked me if I needed any help. I was then introduced to the Doctor who made me feel very comfortable. I’ve been going there now for two years and highly recommend Dr. Wadhwa and her staff has always been warm and friendly.
    Sam Bernstein — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wadhwa to family and friends

    Dr. Wadhwa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wadhwa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD.

    About Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659327419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa works at Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates of Treasure Coast, LLC in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wadhwa’s profile.

    Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ranju Wadhwa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.