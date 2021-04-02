See All Urologists in Tinley Park, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD

Urology
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Tinley Park, IL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD

Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Miocinovic works at Duly Health and Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Lisle, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Miocinovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1221
  2. 2
    Urology
    430 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL 60532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1221
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care
    1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD

    • Urology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Macedonian and Serbian
    • 1164687539
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    • Baldwin Wallace College
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miocinovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miocinovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miocinovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miocinovic has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miocinovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miocinovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miocinovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miocinovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miocinovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

