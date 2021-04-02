Overview of Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD

Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Miocinovic works at Duly Health and Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Lisle, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.