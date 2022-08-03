See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD

Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh Som and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sabnis works at UCLA OBGYN Westlake Village in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sabnis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA OBGYN Westlake Village
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 557-7180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Prudential

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sabnis?

    Aug 03, 2022
    Dr. Sabnis is a brilliant, warm, compassionate and caring doctor. I was half way through my pregnancy and moved in town I was desperately looking for a great doctor to deliver our son. I was so lucky to find Dr. Sabnis, she did an incredible delivery via c section and even made the incision from my previous c section better! She is first in class, and truly a blessing to the medical community.
    NatesMom — Aug 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sabnis to family and friends

    Dr. Sabnis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sabnis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD.

    About Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790941110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pittsburgh Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabnis works at UCLA OBGYN Westlake Village in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sabnis’s profile.

    Dr. Sabnis has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabnis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabnis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.