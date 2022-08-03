Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD
Overview of Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD
Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh Som and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sabnis works at
Dr. Sabnis' Office Locations
UCLA OBGYN Westlake Village1250 La Venta Dr Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabnis is a brilliant, warm, compassionate and caring doctor. I was half way through my pregnancy and moved in town I was desperately looking for a great doctor to deliver our son. I was so lucky to find Dr. Sabnis, she did an incredible delivery via c section and even made the incision from my previous c section better! She is first in class, and truly a blessing to the medical community.
About Dr. Ranoo Sabnis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790941110
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- University Of Pittsburgh Som
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabnis has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabnis speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabnis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.