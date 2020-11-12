Dr. Ranvir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranvir Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranvir Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Jabalpur and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Cumming Office3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 227-2222
Digestive Care Physicians, LLC6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 450, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 227-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Digestive Care Physicians3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 285, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 227-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is kind and thorough. The staff is so professional and on top of everything
About Dr. Ranvir Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Government Medical College Jabalpur
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
