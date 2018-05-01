Overview of Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO

Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Aburashed works at Memorial Healthcare Institute For Neuroscience in Owosso, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.