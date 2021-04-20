Dr. Alhaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rany Alhaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rany Alhaj, MD
Dr. Rany Alhaj, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libanaise and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Alhaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alhaj's Office Locations
-
1
Shore Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates1500 Allaire Ave Ste 203B, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alhaj?
The first visit was great. He took a lot of time to talk to me, and we discussed some issues. Very few doctors these days take the time to listen and discuss. I look forward to using him as my specialist moving forward!
About Dr. Rany Alhaj, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174649966
Education & Certifications
- Universite Libanaise
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhaj works at
Dr. Alhaj has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alhaj speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.