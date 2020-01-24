Dr. Ranya Sweis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranya Sweis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranya Sweis, MD
Dr. Ranya Sweis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sweis works at
Dr. Sweis' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
-
2
Galter Pavilion675 N St Clair St Galter Pavilion Ste 15200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweis?
Dr. Sweiss did my cardiac catheterization a few years back. I was impressed enough to ask for her again 2 weeks ago. Afterward, she explained to me the direction forward, with some possible options. Very open, kind, and competent.
About Dr. Ranya Sweis, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1649461468
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Michigan Health System|University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweis works at
Dr. Sweis has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sweis speaks Dutch.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.