Dr. Rao Gutta, MD
Overview of Dr. Rao Gutta, MD
Dr. Rao Gutta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center
Dr. Gutta works at
Dr. Gutta's Office Locations
Omaha9850 Nicholas St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-9990
Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 399-9990
Chi Health Bergan Mercy Laboratory7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 399-9990
Chi Health Advanced Wound Care Center801 Harmony St Ste 401, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 399-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Chi Health Midlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gutta saved my life twice. He performed surgery for a major bleed and the next day performed surgery for 2 blood clots. He is kind and is exceptional in his surgery skills.
About Dr. Rao Gutta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811936792
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutta has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.