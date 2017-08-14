Dr. Rao Immaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Immaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rao Immaneni, MD
Overview of Dr. Rao Immaneni, MD
Dr. Rao Immaneni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U.
Dr. Immaneni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Immaneni's Office Locations
-
1
South Georgia Pediatrics PC1230 Brampton Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Immaneni?
Dr. Rao is an excellent pediatrician, and I would highly recommend him to anyone. He is so kind-hearted and genuinely cares about his patients. I appreciate the time he takes to answer all my questions and the way he interacts with both my kids. They love going to him, and I'm so glad to have someone I can trust with their care.
About Dr. Rao Immaneni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720196520
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Immaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Immaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Immaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Immaneni works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Immaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Immaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Immaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Immaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.