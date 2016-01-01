See All Gastroenterologists in Moline, IL
Dr. Rao Movva, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rao Movva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College.

Dr. Movva works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resolve Healthcare LLC
    545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 277-1180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Hemorrhoids
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rao Movva, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073515243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rao Movva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Movva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Movva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Movva works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Moline, IL. View the full address on Dr. Movva’s profile.

    Dr. Movva has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Movva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Movva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

