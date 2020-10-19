Overview

Dr. Rao Musunuru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Musunuru works at Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.