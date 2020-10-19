Dr. Rao Musunuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musunuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rao Musunuru, MD
Dr. Rao Musunuru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates14100 Fivay Rd Ste 160, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 862-1080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
EXCELLENCE IN ALL ASPECTS.
- Long Island College Hospital
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
