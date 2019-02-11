Dr. Rao Sunkavally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunkavally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rao Sunkavally, MD
Overview
Dr. Rao Sunkavally, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Sunkavally works at
Locations
Rao V B Sunkavally MD1999 Mowry Ave Ste 2D, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 790-9025
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sunkavally is patient, competent, and caring. An excellent doctor!
About Dr. Rao Sunkavally, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi, Tagalog and Telugu
- 1760652184
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- A Einstein Montefiore Hospital
- St Johns Epis Hospital
- Hyderabad Public School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunkavally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunkavally accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunkavally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunkavally works at
Dr. Sunkavally has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunkavally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sunkavally speaks Hindi, Tagalog and Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunkavally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunkavally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunkavally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunkavally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.