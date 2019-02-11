Overview

Dr. Rao Sunkavally, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons



Dr. Sunkavally works at Rao V Sunkavally Urology in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.