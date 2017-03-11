Overview

Dr. Raouf Hallis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Hallis works at UCLA Health 12th Street Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.