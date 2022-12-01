Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Metro West6320 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 644-4014Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Semoran Location1287 N Semoran Blvd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 644-4014Wednesday8:00am - 10:30am
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Oviedo220 Alafaya Woods Blvd Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 644-4014Thursday1:00pm - 3:30pm
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Lake Mary4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 305, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 704-8537Thursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Apopka200 N Park Ave Ste B, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 644-4014Tuesday8:00am - 10:30amWednesday1:00pm - 3:30pm
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Lake Nona12601 Narcoossee Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 644-4014Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology740 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 644-4014Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and informative. Took his time explaining my condition. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1427161793
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med Affill Hosps
- Baylor College Of Med
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilal has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hilal speaks Arabic and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.