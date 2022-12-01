Overview

Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hilal works at Center For Advanced Gastroenterology in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Apopka, FL and Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.