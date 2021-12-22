Overview of Dr. Raouf Maoud, MD

Dr. Raouf Maoud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Maoud works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.