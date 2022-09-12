Dr. Raoul Joubran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joubran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raoul Joubran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raoul Joubran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Summit Medical Center and Wyoming Medical Center.
Dr. Joubran works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, P.C.1441 Wilkins Cir, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 233-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Summit Medical Center
- Wyoming Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I met with new PA in Gillette, left feeling irritated because of how she treated me. I was there for normal check up in order to get my refills on all my medications. I called a few months later because my nausea medicine that I've been on for many years did not get refilled. I was told I needed to make another appt. I said why I just did one in January. I usually only need to go twice a yr. The office again said it's been too long I need to make another appt. I've been coming to Dr J for 20 years I've never had this kind of problem. Especially just for nausea medication. Yes if it's my other medication I understand but with me having barretts esophagus, very bad acid reflex & gastroparesis I get very nauseated n even throw up. Last time I called I wanted to wait to see Dr J from now on here in Gillette, can't until end October, I can't wait that long for my nausea medicine I asked if I can have some to get me by. Answer-no. I can't make it to Casper any time soon. Very disappointed!
About Dr. Raoul Joubran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ball Mem Hospital
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Joubran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joubran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Joubran works at
Dr. Joubran has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Joubran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
