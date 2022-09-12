Overview

Dr. Raoul Joubran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Summit Medical Center and Wyoming Medical Center.



Dr. Joubran works at Gastroenterology Associates in Casper, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.