Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maizel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD
Overview
Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Maizel works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Florida Eye Center - Mount Dora17560 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
2
Mid Florida Eye Center-Leesburg600 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
3
Mid Florida Eye Center - Summerfield17556 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
4
Mid Florida Eye Center- Wildwood5743 Williamsburg Ln, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
5
Mid Florida Surgery Center - Mount Dora17564 US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (888) 820-7878
- 6 17650 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
7
Surgery Center of the Villages LLC17560 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maizel?
Five years ago, my macular degeneration went wet with a sudden hamorrhage in one eye. I called Mid Florida and was able to see Dr. Maizel right away. At first look, he was not sure if he could save the sight in my eye, but he began treatment immediately and continued with monthly injections. Then my other eye went wet as well. The treatment has been successful and Dr. Maizel literally saved my eyesight. I recommend him highly. He is so knowledgeable and a nice person too.
About Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831192954
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- UMDNJ
- Chestnut Hill Hosp|Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maizel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maizel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maizel works at
Dr. Maizel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maizel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maizel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maizel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maizel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maizel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.