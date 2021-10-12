Overview

Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Maizel works at Mid Florida Eye Center in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL, Summerfield, FL and Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.