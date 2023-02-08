Dr. Raphael Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raphael Cooper, MD
Dr. Raphael Cooper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 547-1876
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4453
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, helpful staff. Been seeing Dr. Cooper for years and have been thoroughly pleased with his care.
About Dr. Raphael Cooper, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Polish
- 1811989890
Education & Certifications
- University Conn/U Conn Health Center
- St Francis Hospital
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks French and Polish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.