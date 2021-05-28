Dr. Raphael Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Davis, MD
Dr. Raphael Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
New York Spine & Brain Surgery24 Research Way Ste 200, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1210
- 2 T12 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1213
Commerce Drive Office Complex54 Commerce Ave Ste 7, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 444-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Spectacular physician. Explains all options and is not super aggressive in rushing into surgery.
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.