Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higginbotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD
Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Acadian Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Savoy Medical Center.
Dr. Higginbotham works at
Dr. Higginbotham's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Treatment Options Center of Lafayette301 Alcide Dominique Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 234-7125
-
2
Le Blanc Clinic100 Champagne Blvd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 Directions (337) 332-6813
-
3
Dialysis Clinic Inc222 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA 70518 Directions (337) 839-0469
-
4
D C I Kidney Care of Acadiana224 Saint Landry St Ste 3C, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 231-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Acadian Medical Center
- Iberia Medical Center
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Savoy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higginbotham?
Dr. Higginbotham takes his time to explain to you all your test results in plain english not all in "Doctors Confusing Long Terms, & Words," That us old people don't know ?? An don't understand right away, "Like Most Doctor's Do An Then Walk Out The Room" "NO"!! He Does Not Do That!!! He Talks To You As A Person "Not A Number"An He Makes Sure That You Understand Everything That Is Going On!! HE GIVES YOU TIME TO ASK HIM QUESTIONS IF YOU HAVE ANY BEFORE HE EVEN GETS UP OUT HIS CHAIR!!! HE DOESN'T RUSH YOU OUT TO GO TO HIS NEXT PATIENT "HE GIVE YOU TIME SPEAK UP IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM" THAT'S WHY I LIKE HIM SO MUST!! "" I RATE HIM A 10 ON ALL MEDICAL CARE TERMS!!!"" (""FOR EXCELLENCE"") Sincerely, Billy Dee Badeaux
About Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477507531
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higginbotham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higginbotham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higginbotham works at
Dr. Higginbotham has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higginbotham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higginbotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higginbotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.