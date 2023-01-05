See All Nephrologists in Lafayette, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD

Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Acadian Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Savoy Medical Center.

Dr. Higginbotham works at Kidney Treatment Options Center of Lafayette in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Breaux Bridge, LA and Broussard, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higginbotham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Treatment Options Center of Lafayette
    301 Alcide Dominique Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-7125
  2. 2
    Le Blanc Clinic
    100 Champagne Blvd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 332-6813
  3. 3
    Dialysis Clinic Inc
    222 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA 70518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 839-0469
  4. 4
    D C I Kidney Care of Acadiana
    224 Saint Landry St Ste 3C, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 231-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
  • Acadian Medical Center
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
  • Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
  • Savoy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Hemodialysis
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Hypertrophy
Kidney Infection, Acute
Peritoneal Dialysis
Plasmapheresis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Higginbotham?

    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Higginbotham takes his time to explain to you all your test results in plain english not all in "Doctors Confusing Long Terms, & Words," That us old people don't know ?? An don't understand right away, "Like Most Doctor's Do An Then Walk Out The Room" "NO"!! He Does Not Do That!!! He Talks To You As A Person "Not A Number"An He Makes Sure That You Understand Everything That Is Going On!! HE GIVES YOU TIME TO ASK HIM QUESTIONS IF YOU HAVE ANY BEFORE HE EVEN GETS UP OUT HIS CHAIR!!! HE DOESN'T RUSH YOU OUT TO GO TO HIS NEXT PATIENT "HE GIVE YOU TIME SPEAK UP IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM" THAT'S WHY I LIKE HIM SO MUST!! "" I RATE HIM A 10 ON ALL MEDICAL CARE TERMS!!!"" (""FOR EXCELLENCE"") Sincerely, Billy Dee Badeaux
    Billy Badeaux — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD
    About Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477507531
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higginbotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higginbotham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higginbotham has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higginbotham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higginbotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higginbotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

