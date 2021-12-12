Dr. Jaramillo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphael Jaramillo, DO
Overview of Dr. Raphael Jaramillo, DO
Dr. Raphael Jaramillo, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Jaramillo's Office Locations
- 1 12 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 858-0013
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so glad I found Dr. RALPHAEL JARAMILLO... I went to the office suffer chronic pain tendonitis... He gave me nerve block injection...He is very compassionate, caring, helpful & excellent dr that I know... Thank you for your patient ..I would highly recommend him who those suffering pain....
About Dr. Raphael Jaramillo, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1598151094
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
