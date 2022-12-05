See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD

Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.

Dr. Kellman works at The Kellman Center for Integrative and Functional Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kellman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medicine of Tomorrow PC
    7 W 45th St Ste 301, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-1118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Dec 05, 2022
Dr Kellman really listens and has brought me back to a healthy balance. He doesn't offer over the counter meds to mask the problem, instead gets right to the core. I've been coming here since 2009. Highly recommend!
Gina S. — Dec 05, 2022
About Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124030044
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kellman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kellman works at The Kellman Center for Integrative and Functional Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kellman’s profile.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

