Dr. Raphael Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Psychiatric Care Associates Inc12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
Psy Care Inc4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-1223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Morris is truly a caring, intelligent, compassionate individual who will not sugarcoat any of his explanations. He is both what I call a give-up AND a go-up doctor. I am bipolar and have an obsession with wealth and making money and gambling. My life has turned around since going to Dr.Morris and as proof, I have the highest-rated class of its kind on udemy.com That's what I mean by he is a go-up Doctor, he is a great coach besides being a great doctor
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1801811104
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
