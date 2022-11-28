Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nach Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD
Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Nach Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Dermatology Consultants433 N Camden Dr Ste 805, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 550-7661
-
2
Center for Vocal Health8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 604, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 736-4272Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Osborne Head and Neck Institute8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had very bad Virgo and also small object stuck inside my left ear. Visited doctor last week. Both his staff and him were very friendly. He washed out my ear and removed the object from my left ear quickly. He did Epic Maneuver on my side ear. Both my issues fixed since then. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nach Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nach Sr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nach Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nach Sr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nach Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nach Sr speaks Afrikaans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nach Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nach Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nach Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nach Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.