Overview of Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD

Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sacho works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.