Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD
Overview of Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD
Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Sacho's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (833) 828-4890
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sacho saved my life and I could not ask for a more professional, compassionate, humble, or friendly doctor. I wish ALL doctors were like Dr. Sacho
About Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD
- Neuroradiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
