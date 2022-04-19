Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD
Overview of Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD
Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Stricker's Office Locations
Union Square Medical Associates450 Sutter St Rm 1504, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 283-1911
Mark M. Segall MD A Medical Corporation15195 National Ave Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and extremely helpful. I've seen him for 3 straight years.
About Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Stricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stricker speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stricker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stricker.
