Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD

Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Stricker works at Union Square Medical Associates in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Dr. Stricker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Union Square Medical Associates
    450 Sutter St Rm 1504, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 283-1911
  2. 2
    Mark M. Segall MD A Medical Corporation
    15195 National Ave Ste 202, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 356-9500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lyme Disease
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Lyme Disease
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)


About Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417028044
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCSF Medical Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raphael Stricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stricker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stricker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.