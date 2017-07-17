Dr. Raquel Anel-Tiangco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anel-Tiangco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raquel Anel-Tiangco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raquel Anel-Tiangco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital and Lakes Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Anel-Tiangco works at
Locations
Avera Med Grp Endcrnlgy/Diabts1315 S Cliff Ave Ste 3000, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Gregory Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera St. Luke's Hospital
- Avera St. Mary's Hospital
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was amazed at the time Dr. Raquel Anel- Tiangco took to go over every question I filled out on the medical history sheet you fill out as a new patient! She took the time to get to know me and to address every concern or question I may have had! I know that every time I go to see her, I can trust that she will make every decision with my own personal well being in mind and that she will only do what is best for my unique situation! I HIGHLY recommend her to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Raquel Anel-Tiangco, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1740462803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anel-Tiangco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anel-Tiangco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anel-Tiangco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anel-Tiangco works at
Dr. Anel-Tiangco has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anel-Tiangco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anel-Tiangco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anel-Tiangco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anel-Tiangco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anel-Tiangco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.