Dr. Raquel Bennett-Gittens, MD
Overview
Dr. Raquel Bennett-Gittens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Bennett-Gittens works at
Locations
St Francis Center for Breast Health Radiologist LLC610 19th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-7884
Terilyn C Perry MD705 17th St Ste 300, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband sees Dr Bennett-Gittens and we love her. She’s very thorough and compassionate. Her office staff is also very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Raquel Bennett-Gittens, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1114191871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett-Gittens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett-Gittens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett-Gittens works at
Dr. Bennett-Gittens has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett-Gittens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett-Gittens speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett-Gittens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett-Gittens.
