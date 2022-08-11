Dr. Cuchacovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raquel Cuchacovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Raquel Cuchacovich, MD
Dr. Raquel Cuchacovich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Cuchacovich's Office Locations
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 5802 N 30th St Bldg C, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cuchacovich treated me like she had all the time in the world, and I was her only patient. She is very caring and extremely well-versed in her field. She responds to email queries quickly and clearly. She is AMAZING!
About Dr. Raquel Cuchacovich, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
