Dr. Raquel Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raquel Fernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Raquel Fernandez, MD
Dr. Raquel Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Medical Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 352, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2445
-
2
Joshua Davidson M.d. M.p.h. Inc.3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 301, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 534-6984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Dr. Fernández is an amazing pediatrician that is passionate about her work! As a first time mother, I have many questions each visit and she manages to respond to them before I even ask them; this is how thorough she is with each visit we have. I am extremely grateful for the care she provides my daughter and I am so happy we chose her as our pediatrician!
About Dr. Raquel Fernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013163740
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.