Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD
Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Herrero-Perez works at
Dr. Herrero-Perez's Office Locations
Linda Berlin Psy. D.& Psychological Associates, P.A.1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Baycare Behavioral Health Inc.15311 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have so many good things to say about Dr. Herrero. It is hard to find a good psychiatrist, so I liked her so much that both me and my daughter are treated by her. The most important thing is that she cares, so she try to understand well what is happening to you, so she can best treat you. She is patient, kind and even considerate about the cost of your meds if you cannot afford them. She also remembers what she talked to you before, so there is a continuation of treatment, unlike other doctors who see so many patients that they treat you every time like they are seeing you for the first time, they forget what they told you before, or what you told them. She is also knowledgeable and doesn't mind that you share with her whatever you have researched on your own, and explain why that could work or not. Some doctors are too arrogant to discuss any other options. I have to say it has been hard sometimes getting an appointment with her, but I don't mind, to me she is invaluable.
About Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD
Psychiatry
English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
