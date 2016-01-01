Overview of Dr. Raquel Inniss, MD

Dr. Raquel Inniss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Inniss works at Frankford Avenue Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.