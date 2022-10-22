Overview of Dr. Raquel Mercado-Sepulveda, MD

Dr. Raquel Mercado-Sepulveda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Mercado-Sepulveda works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.