Dr. Raquel Mercado-Sepulveda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raquel Mercado-Sepulveda, MD
Dr. Raquel Mercado-Sepulveda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mercado-Sepulveda works at
Dr. Mercado-Sepulveda's Office Locations
-
1
Harmony OB/GYN6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 323-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Harmony OB/GYN8290 S Houghton Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 323-0333
-
3
Harmony OB/GYN4600 S Park Ave Ste 6B, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 323-0333
-
4
Catalina Cardiology PC1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste C260, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 347-5662
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A friend recommended me to Dr. Mercado and I first started seeing her for my annual visits. She was always very knowledgeable and addressed my concerns about my fertility and family history of ovarian cancer. After becoming pregnant, she provided so much reassurance and support during my entire pregnancy. Any concern I called in with was addressed either over the phone or they were able to accommodate me to be seen. When it was time to have my baby, I felt she fully pulled out all her tricks to help me deliver naturally. It was a long labor and I’m confident any other doctor would have grown impatient and ordered a c-section. I appreciated that I followed up with her at 4, 6, and 12 weeks after my baby. When I had some continued spotting in between 6 and 12 weeks, I was able to get in and my issue was addressed quickly with ultrasound and blood work to ensure everything was Ok. I fully plan to continue to see Dr. Mercado for my future Ob and Gyn care. I can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Raquel Mercado-Sepulveda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104135433
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- New York Medical College
- Universidad Central Del Caribe, School Of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras Campus
