Dr. Raquel Ong, MD
Overview
Dr. Raquel Ong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Ong works at
Locations
1
Meridian Medical Associates PC19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3917
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been type 1 diabetic for 18 years. When I was first diagnosed I had a terrible doctor who made me feel like anytime my blood sugars were out of range it was my fault. I was just a kid trying my best and he never once brought up other factors that could be affecting it (ie stress/hormones/etc) and since I was only 10 years old and he was an authority figure I thought he must be right - this must be my fault. When I found Dr Ong she changed my life. She was so understanding of outside factors and of how hard this disease is to manage and just really couldn’t have been sweeter. It made me want to try even harder to get my blood sugars in line, and I did! Eventually brought my A1c down from in the 9’s to now consistently in the 6’s in the years since being her patient. It sounds dramatic but she really has completely changed my life for the better. I moved an hour away and still make the drive to see her because she’s the absolute BEST. Love her so much, there’s just no one better.
About Dr. Raquel Ong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1972862456
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
