Dr. Raquel Vasquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raquel Vasquez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Locations
London Women's Care803 Meyers Baker Rd Ste 200, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 878-3240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raquel Vasquez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962412890
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
