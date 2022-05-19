See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD

Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Schowengerdt works at Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joy Clore, DO
Dr. Joy Clore, DO
4.2 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Newman, MD
Dr. Sarah Newman, MD
4.1 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Amanda Humiston, MD
Dr. Amanda Humiston, MD
3.8 (29)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. Schowengerdt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 468-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schowengerdt?

    May 19, 2022
    I saw Dr. Schowengerdt to figure out my options to control endometriosis pain without hormones. I am a very complicated case due to several competing medical problems. I've lived with pain for so long I can hardly remember not having an ache in my abdomen. She took the time to discuss several options with me and together we chose a hysterectomy. Her care and follow-up from the first visit through surgery recovery has been wonderful. I highly recommend her if you need a doctor that actually cares about how you feel and will tell you the truth about your options.
    Amanda — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schowengerdt to family and friends

    Dr. Schowengerdt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schowengerdt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD.

    About Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154641207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schowengerdt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schowengerdt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schowengerdt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schowengerdt works at Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schowengerdt’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schowengerdt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schowengerdt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schowengerdt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schowengerdt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.