Overview of Dr. Rasendu Vasavada, MD

Dr. Rasendu Vasavada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Vasavada works at Vasavada Medical Consultants in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.