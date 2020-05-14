Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasha Beg, MD
Overview of Dr. Rasha Beg, MD
Dr. Rasha Beg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Beg works at
Dr. Beg's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-9446
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beg?
A patient normally doesn't relish visiting an oncologist due to the nature and the reason for the visit. However, my experience as a patient of Dr. Beg was a very pleasant one indeed. She was extremely knowledgeable, she put me at ease, she was sympathetic to my concerns, she offered options for treatment and guided me to make a decision that was suitable for me. I have already referred a friend to Dr. Beg and my friend is looking forward to meeting her. Dr. Beg, you are one top notch doctor!
About Dr. Rasha Beg, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1487833505
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Hospital|Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center|Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beg works at
Dr. Beg speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.